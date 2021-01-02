KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0010 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,587.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003431 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014239 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

