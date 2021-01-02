Analysts Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT at $12.19

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.19.

ROIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $20,022,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

