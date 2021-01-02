Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) (LON:VEIL) were down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.12). Approximately 94,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 214,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.26).

The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a current ratio of 417.35, a quick ratio of 417.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 538.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 463.97.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.