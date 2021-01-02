Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.14. 8,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 4,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) alerts:

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow Inc. (GDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.