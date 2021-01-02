Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Shares Up 4.5%

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. 48,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 31,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Drone Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRNE)

Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.

