-$0.01 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $146,617.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,047. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.