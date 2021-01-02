India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Trading Down 7.1%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 1,802,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,455,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.
Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.