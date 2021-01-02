Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $24.50. 1,844,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,158,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 4.14.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

