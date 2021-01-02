Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 8.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares fell 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.75. 516,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 830,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.51% of Muscle Maker worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

