Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI) Shares Down 4.4%

Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.50.

About Buhler Industries Inc. (BUI.TO) (TSE:BUI)

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada, the United States, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products.

