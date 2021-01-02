Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Stock Price Down 14%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) shares fell 14% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.82. 660,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 360,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Puxin alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Puxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Puxin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puxin by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.