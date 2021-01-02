Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 9.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 5,375,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 1,521,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

