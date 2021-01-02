POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.42

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.37.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

