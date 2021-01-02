Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (MICH.AX) (MICH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (MICH.AX) (ASX:MICH) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (MICH.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.72.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (MICH.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (MICH.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.