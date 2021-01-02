GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.34 on Friday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

