Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $632.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $632.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

REGN opened at $483.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $6,234,102 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

