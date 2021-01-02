Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $477,070.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00004551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00038702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00278453 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $589.16 or 0.01931414 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

