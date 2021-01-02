Centric Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,420.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $153,263.78 and approximately $210,420.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 742,474,319 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

