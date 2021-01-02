Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,170,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 927,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNGX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Soligenix in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 54.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

