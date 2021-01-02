Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Down 5.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 5,502,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,824,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 213.18% and a negative net margin of 126.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.