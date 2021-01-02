Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.38. 357,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 633,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

