Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 5.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.24. 879,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 835,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,556,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,529. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

