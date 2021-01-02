Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 236,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 105,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
