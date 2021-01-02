Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 236,541 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 105,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.84 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.