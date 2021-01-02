Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

