Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

