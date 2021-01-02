Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.36 (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) (ASX:PMV) announced a final dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$15.49.

Premier Investments Limited (PMV.AX) Company Profile

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Retail and Investment. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

