PayBX (AXPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

