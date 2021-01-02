Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0308 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Status has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $106.92 million and $8.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00038731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00281276 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.01947544 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

