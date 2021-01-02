Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rowe increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,321 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 695,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.