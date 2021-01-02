Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 16% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $38,298.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

