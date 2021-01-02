Binance Coin Trading Up 13.4% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $37.17 or 0.00124346 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $415.41 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00543313 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00149508 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00294848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

