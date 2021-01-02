DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00038934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00278587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016695 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00027636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01953269 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

