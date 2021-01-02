Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Trading Up 25.5%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s stock price was up 25.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 3,034,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 484,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Digirad in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 12,134 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,354.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digirad in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digirad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digirad in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

