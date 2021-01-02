Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) were up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 175,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 95,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

The company has a market cap of $153.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

