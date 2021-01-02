Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.56. 367,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 276,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

