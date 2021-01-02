Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Price Up 6%

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.64 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 520,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 409,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

