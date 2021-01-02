Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Up 7.7%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.97. 167,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 74,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 5.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

