First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
FMY stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
