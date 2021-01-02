Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

NYSE UBA opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

