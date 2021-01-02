Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE A opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

