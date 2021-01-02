Ambev S.A. (ABEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Ambev stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

