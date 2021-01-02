Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.09

Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 204449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$341.09 million and a P/E ratio of -75.86.

About Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

