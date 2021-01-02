Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.67

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 437901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

In related news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 100,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares in the company, valued at C$1,048,915.47. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 246,000 shares of company stock worth $63,993.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

