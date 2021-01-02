Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.14

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 9131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

