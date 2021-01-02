Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Shares Down 12.5%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 185,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 254,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

PNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$77.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,991,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,597,620. Insiders acquired a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,135 in the last three months.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.