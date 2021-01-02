Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month High at $898.30

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 898.30 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 898.30 ($11.74), with a volume of 1866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The company has a market capitalization of £459.60 million and a PE ratio of 33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 695.15.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.9999209 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £286.20 ($373.92). Also, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total value of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 582 shares of company stock worth $436,760.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.