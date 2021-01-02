Monero Price Reaches $135.19 (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Monero has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $3.13 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.19 or 0.00453596 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,802,248 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

