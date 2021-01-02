Firo Trading Down 6.5% This Week (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Firo has a total market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009990 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,803.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $731.11 or 0.02453107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00422146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.94 or 0.01154043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00453596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00195573 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,718 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

