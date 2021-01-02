Critical Contrast: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) versus Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Veoneer and Regency Affiliates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.90 billion 1.25 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -4.33 Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Regency Affiliates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Risk & Volatility

Veoneer has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Veoneer and Regency Affiliates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 2 6 1 0 1.89 Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.88%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Regency Affiliates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -37.71% -29.33% -19.22% Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veoneer beats Regency Affiliates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

