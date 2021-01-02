AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $23,028.33 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $23,028.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,824.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

