AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Sells $23,028.33 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $23,028.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,824.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AXGN stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
