NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.16

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 7630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

NNGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NN Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

